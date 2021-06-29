BVI receives strong backing at UN decolonization meeting. | SMN NEWS

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has received strong backing from the United Nations (UN) Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24) regarding the self-governance of the Territory and its right to self-determination at the recently concluded session of the C-24 at UN Headquarters from 14th – 25th June 2021.

In addressing the question of the British Virgin Islands, the Committee heard an official statement on 14th June 2021 in New York by Dr. the Honourable Natalio D. Wheatley, BVI Deputy Premier and Minister for Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Agriculture, and Fisheries. Hon. Wheatley updated the Committee on the BVI’s relationship with the ...



