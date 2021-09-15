BVI TELLS UNESCO CARIBBEAN NEEDS DIGITAL & BALANCED RECOVERY FROM PANDEMIC. | SMN NEWS

TORTOLA:--- The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has called for a digital and balanced recovery in the Caribbean from the COVID-19 pandemic at a virtual dialogue on work and life in the region, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural and Organisation (UNESCO) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) on 9th September 2021.

During the dialogue’s High-Level Panel, Special Envoy of the Premier Mr. Benito Wheatley made remarks on the importance of balancing the social, economic, and digital aspects of recovery in the Caribbean. According to Mr. Wheatley,

“In the context of COVID-19, there can be no ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38550-bvi-tells-unesco-caribbean-needs-digital-balanced-recovery-from-pandemic.html