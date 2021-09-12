Cabinet of the Ministry of VROMI: After Court Case, Shareholder to continue to Address Current Situation at NV GEBE | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- NV GEBE and their two (2) remaining members of the Supervisory Board of Directors lost both of the cases they filed against Country Sint Maarten on Friday, September 10th, 2021, the Cabinet of the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), said on Friday.

The Shareholder will continue to address the current situation within NV GEBE.

The first injunction case was deemed inadmissible because the plaintiffs did not take the right entity to court which should have been NV GEBE and not Country Sint Maarten. The claims in the second injunction case were dismissed ...



