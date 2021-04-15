Cable & Wireless Communications Stands with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the aftermath Of La Soufrière Eruption. | SMN NEWS

~Company has activated relief efforts to provide free data and connectivity services, freshwater, protective equipment, and medical supplies

• Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation supporting humanitarian needs and recovery efforts~

Miami, Florida:---: In the immediate aftermath of the first major eruption of La Soufrière, Cable & Wireless Communications activated its emergency teams on the ground in St. Vincent and across the region to quickly respond to the needs of employees, their families, customers, and the broader community.

“Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W), parent company of Flow St. Vincent, stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of St. Vincent ...



