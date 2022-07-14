CAft advises the Kingdom Council of Minister to give an instruction to Aruba’s Council of Ministers. | SMN NEWS

Oranjestad:--- The Board of financial supervision Aruba (CAft) has advised the Kingdom Council of Ministers (RMR) on July 13th, 2022, to give an instruction to the Council of Ministers of Aruba. The country has to maximally limit the budgetary deficit in 2022 and as of 2023 realize surpluses on the budget in order to achieve the necessary debt reduction.

For some time now the CAft has been expressing its concern about the public finances of Aruba. Both before and after the COVID-19 crisis, based on the National Ordinance Aruba temporary financial supervision (LAft), several trajectories of hearing both sides have ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40873-caft-advises-the-kingdom-council-of-minister-to-give-an-instruction-to-aruba-s-council-of-ministers.html