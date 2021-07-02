CAft: “As soon as possible surplus on the Aruba budget” | SMN NEWS

Tourism in Aruba is picking up strongly and the economy is recovering better than expected. A new government should focus on reducing the public debt. To this end, the budget for the year 2022 should be in balance and that for 2023 should show a surplus of 1% of GDP. For now, it is mid-year and the budget for 2021 has still not been adopted. The Board of financial supervision Aruba (CAft) calls on Aruba to – still – do this as soon as possible, and to consider whether the expenditures can be reduced.

