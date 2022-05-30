Caleb Dros, representative of St. Martin writers, Oualichi: Land of Oma launches at St. Martin Book Fair 2022. | SMN NEWS

GREAT BAY/MARIGOT:--- Caleb Dros, soon to be St. Martin’s newest author, has been selected as the “Writer Representative” of the island’s writers at the St. Martin Book Fair, June 2 – 4, 2022, said his publisher HNP.

Oualichi: Land of Oma by Caleb Dros will launch as the featured title for the festival’s Literary Evening in Grand Case, on June 3, 2022. The poetry chapbook is a tribute to the late Élisa Hyman, “Oma Lisa,” the poet’s great-grandmother.

