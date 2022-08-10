Cannabis study to begin shortly, agriculture advice already signed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Acting Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley announced on Wednesday that an RFP for the cannabis legislation has been signed off. For this project, there will be a collaboration between the justice ministry and the ministry of education.

Ottley said to begin the process a workgroup will be formed to start the studies on the use and production of cannabis locally. “The aim is to have the workgroup begin studies on the benefits it will have on the economy. Education will be involved in a later stage but for now, a study will start among all stakeholders. We want to ...



