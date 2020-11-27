Car use in early morning robbery located, community assistance needed to locate suspects. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force detectives are investigating a robbery that took place early this morning, Friday, November 27th, 2020 at approximately 8:55 am, in the vicinity of Wellington Road.

According to the store employees, who provided a statement to the officer on the scene, two men dressed in black clothing wearing face masks entered the supermarket brandishing a firearm and a hammer. The perpetrators demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the cashier and then fled the scene in the direction of Cay Bay. The suspects left in a white KIA with the license plate M-1204.

A search ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36243-car-use-in-early-morning-robbery-located-community-assistance-needed-to-locate-suspects.html