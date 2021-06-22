CARIBAVIA: New Services Make Caribbean More Accessible, Lower Cost | SMN NEWS

by Kathryn Creedy, Indian Harbor, FL, USA

Trevor Sadler was forced into a circuitous routing to get from his base at Turks & Caicos to St. Maarten, but his experience is excruciatingly familiar to those traveling around the Caribbean. What made his experience more frustrating was the fact that Sadler is the CEO of interCaribbean Airways.

“I couldn’t get here on my own airline,” he told attendees at this year’s CARIBAVIA Summit. “I had a choice when I got to Miami. I could take a flight that left four hours after I arrived in the US and pay an extraordinary ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37903-caribavia-new-services-make-caribbean-more-accessible-lower-cost.html