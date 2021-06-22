CARIBAVIA Reveals How to Increase Island Competitiveness. | SMN NEWS

by Kathryn Creedy, Orlando, FL, USA

Taxes and Caribbean gateway customs and immigration bottlenecks are hurting the competitiveness of many Caribbean destinations including St. Maarten. In addition, the differing regulatory and air traffic control requirements make for a complex operating environment.

There are many in the region wanting to lower taxes, harmonize regulations and air traffic control and eliminate intra-Caribbean bottlenecks that discourage not only innovative products but tourism and business.

Regulatory and Governmental Barriers

Tropic Ocean Airways CEO Rob Ceravolo, a frequent CaribAvia attendee, discussed the development of seaplane operations around the Caribbean, expanding his Cessna Caravan and Grand ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37904-caribavia-reveals-how-to-increase-island-competitiveness.html