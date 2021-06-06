CARIBAVIA will gather airlift stakeholders on St.Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On June 15-17, the 5th annual Caribbean Aviation Meetup, CARIBAVIA for short, will be held on St.Maarten at the Simpson Bay Resort. It will be the third time that the conference is held in St.Maarten. In previous years, the event was also held in Dominica and The Bahamas.

The CARIBAVIA conference is a “live” communication platform for all Airlift stakeholders. Airlift is the common denominator of the interests of stakeholders in aviation, tourism, business development, and investment industries. It is equally important to government decision-makers. CARIBAVIA tries to bring them all together for better understanding and increased ...



