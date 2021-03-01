Caribbean Airlines Cargo and exporTT collaborate to bolster Trinidad & Tobago’s Export Industry. | SMN NEWS

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, and Tobago:— Caribbean Airlines Cargo has partnered with exporTT to better connect Trinidad and Tobago businesses to regional and international markets. A strategic alignment has been formed operating on the understanding that both organizations share similar goals and service many of the same clients. The areas of focus for the partnership will be information sharing, incentives, and joint export promotions.

Through this alliance, first-time exporters from Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from discounts of five (5) to ten (10) percent off freight to and from destinations served directly by Caribbean Airlines Cargo. Additionally, discounts of five (5%) percent ...



