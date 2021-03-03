Caribbean Airlines transports COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana. | SMN NEWS

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, and Tobago:— Caribbean Airlines confirms that the airline transported COVID-19 vaccines from Toronto to Guyana. Caribbean Airlines Cargo co-ordinated the movement via flight BW 607 on Tuesday, March 02.

Marklan Moseley, General Manager Cargo, and New Business stated: “Caribbean Airlines is happy to have transported this important shipment. We have always carried temperature-sensitive cargo and since the approval of vaccines for distribution, we ensured all measures were in place to transport the same. Caribbean Airlines Cargo will continue to do its part in the movement of relief supplies throughout the region.”

This latest shipment of vaccines will ...



