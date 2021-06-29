Caribbean Artists And TikTok Influencers Join Forces to Communicate Hurricane Season | SMN NEWS

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK;— TikTok Influencers, top West Indian cricketers, and music stars are joining arms as the new “Disaster Fighters,” a team of influential figures, to disseminate informational messages on fighting the impact of hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, COVID-19 and other hazards.

Starting June 28th, West Indian cricketers, DJ Bravo of Trinidad and Tobago; St. Lucia’s Daren Sammy, and St. Kitts & Nevis’ Kieran Powell, have joined forces with musicians, Mr. Killa of Grenada, Tafa Mi Soleil of Haiti, and Ricky T of St. Lucia, for the TikTok campaign kick-off.

Popular Caribbean TikTok creators will go live and connect directly ...



