Caribbean Banks Conclude Historic AGM. | SMN NEWS

Castries, Saint Lucia:—The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc. held its 47th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. For the first time since the pan-regional body was founded in 1974, the annual gathering was entirely virtual, including the Members Forum, presentation of the Chairperson’s Report, Audited Financial Statement, voting for the new Board of Directors, and amendments to the Association’s by-laws. The unprecedented event was attended by 50 individuals representing 41 CAB member organizations.

One of the main orders of business for Wednesday’s AGM was the election for vacant positions on the Board of Directors. Members endorsed the ...



