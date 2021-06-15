Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay new COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Location. Belair Community Center temporarily closed | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) announced on Tuesday, June 15th, that Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay will be used as a new vaccination Pop-Up location starting Thursday, June 17th.

This location will be open for vaccination walk-ins from Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The VMT would like to publicly express its gratitude to Caribbean Cinemas for their generous offer to make their facility available to the national vaccination campaign.

This new location has been opened because the Belair Community Center will not be available for COVID-19 vaccinations between Thursday, June 17th and Wednesday, June ...



