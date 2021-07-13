Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay open for 1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) decided on Monday, July 12th, to extend the opportunity to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Wednesday, July 14th, and Thursday, July 15th, Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay will be offering vaccines against COVID-19 to all residents of Sint Maarten 12 years and older.

More than 1100 vaccines have already been administered at this location and its vaccination crew will enthusiastically welcome you between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM for a first or second dose.

The Belair Community Center will not be open on these two days but will reopen for ...



