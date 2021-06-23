Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay remains in use as COVID-19 vaccination location until July 2nd | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— On June 15th, the Caribbean Cinemas in Cole Bay opened as a temporary replacement of the Belair Community Center. It is open for walk-ins from Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and will be available until Friday, July 2nd.

Since the start of last week, almost 300 persons got their vaccination at this location, which is smaller than the Belair Community Center but cozy with upcoming movie trailers on several screens and an abundance of parking.

The location already became popular in a few days, with a 12.5% increase in vaccinations compared to the first ...



