Caribbean Lottery donates personal protective equipment supplies to the Public Education School Board. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies was recently presented to the St. Maarten Public Education School Board towards bolstering the ongoing COVID-19 safety measures for the teachers and students of the nation.

The equipment which included 1,500 Disposable children’s masks and 26 Touch-free soap dispensers with Soap refills, was presented by the Caribbean Lottery during a private handover at the Caribbean Lottery’s headquarters.

Ms. Marcellia Henry, Interim Head of Public Education, and Mr. Dennis Pantophlet, Financial Officer, accepted the donation on behalf of the Public Education School Board.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the education system in ...



