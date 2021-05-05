Caribbean Lottery Sponsors Eye Screening Project and Charity Raffle for Lions Clubs of Antigua and St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Lions Clubs of Antigua and St. Maarten reaped success in their recent initiatives with the help of the Caribbean Lottery who donated US$2,700 and US$700 respectively to the organizations’ eye screening project and charity raffle.

Several students have been assisted with prescription glasses through the US$2,700 sponsorship by the Caribbean Lottery to The Lions Club of Antigua’s eye screening project while the US$700 which was handed over to The St. Maarten Lions Club went towards their various outreach activities.

The ongoing eye screening project of The Lions Club of Antigua aims to improve the quality of learning by ...



