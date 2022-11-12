Caribbean paradise needs a beautician. | SMN NEWS

By Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

Destinations that ignore or neglect beautification will not make it in any top-five or even top-ten rankings and will just be considered ordinary and mediocre. Such will become their reputation and they will not attract more visitors regardless of how high the tourism promotion budget is.

The perfect paradise destination doesn’t need much of a budget, because the dream bliss will be cherished by eagerly visiting travel journalists who are writing articles with the most amazing expressions of adoration. Their word gets out to broad audiences that are interested in finding the sizzling hot spot for ...



...



