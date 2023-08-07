Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters club inducts new members. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club started the new Toastmasters year with a bang! Under the Theme for the year “We Learn Through Action” they inducted 5 new members, on the 2nd of July 2023. This event was held at the Infinity Restaurant at Oyster Bay.

The new members that were inducted are Jennifer Washington, Leona Gibs-Arnell, Patrice Toma, Yasmine Alfred, and Cheryl Dangleben-York.

Present at this auspicious event were the Administrative Manager for District 81, Melissa Harrison-Grinuva, and the Division I Director, Valeska Laurant.

Toastmasters is an international organization that specializes in honing the personal and professional development skills of communication and leadership for persons (young, mature, and otherwise) who dare to challenge themselves to grow in a dynamic and friendly learning environment. In return, these acquired skills foster the important attributes of self-confidence and personal growth necessary for public speaking, work, leadership, or interpersonal communications.

The entire population is welcome to attend our meetings which are held twice monthly (1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month) on the Zoom platform at 6:30 PM. A warm welcome awaits you!

Interested persons can visit the club or contact

for more information. Additional information can also be found on the club's Facebook page Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club.

