Caribbean Universities launch research into food security. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- On 31 May, the University of St. Martin, the University of Curaçao, and the University of Aruba will launch their consortium research project COVID-19, Food Security and Economic Diversity in Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten in a virtual inter-island webinar where stakeholders, interested parties and the public can participate. The research project, which is sponsored by the Dutch health and biomedical research council ZonMw, examines the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the food chain within small island communities.

Food security on the islands primarily dependent on tourism was an issue affecting communities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40513-caribbean-universities-launch-research-into-food-security.html