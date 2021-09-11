Caribbean Wellness Day Sept. 11: “In it Together! Building Healthy Communities | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) will be observed across the region on Saturday, September 11 to promote good health and well-being of the whole of society, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) said on Friday.

The overall theme is “In it Together! Building Healthy Communities." The theme is aligned to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Caribbean Wellness Week slogan “Building Equitable Communities” which follows the call to action from World Health Day to eliminate health inequities, “Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone.”

