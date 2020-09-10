Caribbean Wellness Day to be Observed on September 12. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) will be observed across the region on Saturday, September 12 to promote good health and well-being of the whole of society, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) said on Thursday.

The overall theme proposed for the next five years is “Power Through Collective Action,” and a sub-theme of “Stronger Together 2020” for this year’s celebration.

The objectives for CWD 2020 are: raise awareness about mental illness and mental health; address stigma and discrimination (especially towards frontline essential and/or health care workers);

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35658-caribbean-wellness-day-to-be-observed-on-september-12.html