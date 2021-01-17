Carnival 2021 booths, troupes, promoters meetings this week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has scheduled various meetings with its stakeholders this week in preparation for Carnival 2021.

The first two meetings will be held upcoming Tuesday, January 19. All registered Carnival troupes and those still interested to participate are invited to a meeting at 6:00pm on Tuesday at the SCDF office on Illidge Road. That will be followed by a meeting for Carnival concert promoters at 7:00 pm.

Then on Thursday, January 21, the SCDF will host a meeting with all booth holders at 6:00 pm at Carl & Sons Unique Inn in Cole Bay. ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36570-carnival-2021-booths-troupes-promoters-meetings-this-week.html