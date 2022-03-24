Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an effort to inform the general public in a timely manner please see below for the Carnival 2022 Vehicle Inspection information of the Sint Maarten Police Force.

Please be advised that this is mandatory for all vehicles wishing to take part in carnival 2022. Please pay keen attention to the dates listed below as late applications will not be accepted.

• Saturday, March 26th 2022

• Saturday, April 02nd 2022

• Saturday April 09th 2022

These inspections will take place between the times of 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm, along the Ring Road directly opposite Blue Point on ...



...



