Carnival Cruises Resumes Cruise Calls to St. Maarten. Other Brands to Follow. | SMN NEWS

– Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruise calls to the island on Tuesday, October 12 when Carnival Freedom arrived in port with 1700 passengers as first destination of call on its itinerary. The last Carnival Cruise Line vessel on a regular cruise call was back in March 2020.

Minister of Tourism and Economic Affairs Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Tuesday, “Today is a day of celebration, after 19 months, we have received the first transit visit to St. Maarten from Carnival Cruise Lines.

“As we continue to move our country forward, it’s milestones like this that we need to acknowledge and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38772-carnival-cruises-resumes-cruise-calls-to-st-maarten-other-brands-to-follow.html