Carnival En Punta Cana set for Dec 10th-13th. | SMN NEWS

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Sonique Solutions):--- Following great anticipation after their safe and successful Cancun, Mexico edition, the promoters of ‘Carnival En’ are gearing up to activate an intimate, premium all-inclusive Caribbean Carnival weekend this December in the picturesque resort town of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The event ‘Carnival En Punta Cana’ which takes from Dec 10th-13th 2021 is best described as a Hyper-Inclusive Carnival-Infused Vacation Weekend Experience.

With all of the buzz following April 2021's 'Carnival En Cancun' the organizers (known for popular Caribbean Diaspora event staples such as Silent Morning and Water Colours J'ouvert Boat Party) have pulled



