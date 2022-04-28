Carnival Parade During Church Hours. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten/ Saint Martin Christian Council voices its disapproval that the verbal notification by the police about the accessibility in and out of Philipsburg for Sunday’s carnival parade, ought not to be communicated at this last minute, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The fact that permission was granted by the relevant authorities for the parade to be held during the morning time when regular church services are being held, is worrisome.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40220-carnival-parade-during-church-hours.html



