Carnival Vehicle inspections conducted. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the personnel of the Police Traffic Department once more undertook inspections of vehicles that will participate in the carnival procession.

In relation to overall safety, the personnel of the traffic department also took the time to carry out an inspection of the route to be used for the parade. Their findings were forwarded to the Carnival Foundation (SCDF).

The police of St. Maarten would like to make this carnival of St. Maarten safe and secure and urge everyone to contribute to making this a safe carnival 2022.

KPSM Press Release.



To read more: ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40106-carnival-vehicle-inspections-conducted.html