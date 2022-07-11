CARPHA: Public Health is MY Health. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Public Health directly improves the lives of persons in society and keeps us all safe, according to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) public awareness campaign.



CARPHA celebrated its July 2nd anniversary which date coincides with the legal establishment of the agency in July 2011.



Caribbean Public Health Day (CPHD) is observed annually on July 2 in connection with the establishment of CARPHA, and therefore the day was recognized to increase awareness of the field of Public Health and to highlight how CARPHA’s work affects the everyday lives of Caribbean people.



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), says Public



...



