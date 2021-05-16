Carrefour Markets and Celebrity Cruises COVID-19 Vaccination and Appointment Drive a Success. | SMN NEWS

~Continues Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Carrefour Bush Road~

PHILIPSBURG:— Carrefour Markets Sint Maarten and Celebrity Cruises have launched their COVID-19 Vaccination Registration and Appointment Drive along with a special 20% discount offer on Saturday, May 15 at Carrefour Market on Bush Road.

A team of 12 volunteers spent the entire day on Saturday speaking with Carrefour customers and answering their questions. The team included local experts on the Dutch side vaccination and registration process as well as medical staff from Celebrity Cruises.

Jane Pattipeilohy, the Manager of the Belair Vaccination Center and infectious disease nurse from the Netherlands, ...



