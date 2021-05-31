Carrefour Markets and Celebrity Cruises COVID-19 Vaccination and Appointment Drive Success Continues . | SMN NEWS

~Visit Us Again Saturday, June 5th at Carrefour Bush Road to Register – Last Chance~

PHILIPSBURG:— Carrefour Markets Sint Maarten and Celebrity Cruises have continued their COVID-19 Vaccination Registration and Appointment Drive along with a special 20% discount offer for the third Saturday, May 29nd at Carrefour Market on Bush Road. The final opportunity to take part in this special program will be on Saturday, June 5th at the Carrefour Market Bush Road location

A team of more than 10 volunteers spoke with more than 285 people this past Saturday about getting their COVID-19 vaccination. The team included medical experts ...



