Carrefour Markets and Celebrity Cruises COVID-19 Vaccination and Appointment Drive Success Continues | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—Carrefour Markets Sint Maarten and Celebrity Cruises have continued their COVID-19 Vaccination Registration and Appointment Drive along with a special 20% discount offer on Saturday, May 22nd at Carrefour Market on Bush Road.

A team of more than 12 volunteers spent the entire day on Saturday speaking with Carrefour customers and answering their questions. The team included local experts on the Dutch side vaccination and registration process as well as medical staff from Celebrity Cruises. The team spoke to more than 425 people on Saturday, May 22nd ...



