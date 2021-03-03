Cash Foundation Donates to Admissions Department at MHF. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This is thanks to the donation made by Community Aid Sentry Hill Foundation (CASH).

The donation comes after Admission nurses noticed the old cooler was not functioning and the need to have this replaced.

Nurses say the cooler will help promote water intake among admission clients which will in-turn improve their heart health, provide electrolytes, prevent fatigue, support weight loss, improve digestion and relieve constipation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “conventional, centralized water treatment methods which utilize filtration and disinfection should inactivate (coronavirus).” This means that, like with a common cold, a coronavirus is not known ...



