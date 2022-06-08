Causeway Bridge Back in Operation for Maritime Traffic. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- The Causeway Bridge on Wednesday morning was put back into operation for maritime traffic after experiencing some technical challenges.

The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) first opened to maritime traffic at 10:10 AM on Wednesday. SLAC is confident that this problem will not happen again.

Technicians from Hollandia in the Netherlands arrived on the island Monday after a flight delay and worked all day on Tuesday and into Wednesday to carry out the necessary repairs to the hydraulic system where faulty sensors were replaced.

Testing of the various electronic operational equipment was carried out in the early hours ...



...



