Causeway Bridge Closed to Motorized Traffic. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- The Causeway Bridge is out of service for motorized traffic until further notice. The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) apologizes for the inconvenience caused.

On Monday afternoon the Causeway Bridge suffered a technical problem while it opened for maritime traffic. In the process of closing the bridge, the system malfunctioned possibly due to a power grid outage.

The deck of the bridge could not close thereby obstructing the free flow of motorized traffic in both directions.

NV GEBE technicians, Electec, along with PSG staff supported by Hollandia staff out of the Netherlands were still working tirelessly through Monday ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40800-causeway-bridge-closed-to-motorized-traffic.html