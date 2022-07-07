Causeway Bridge Open for Motorized Traffic. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- The Causeway Bridge as of Thursday afternoon reopened for motorized traffic, however, will remain closed for maritime traffic.

Technicians including a software engineer from bridge manufacturer Hollandia are scheduled to arrive on the island at the end of the week and will work through the weekend with assistance from the fully trained staff of the Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC).

On Monday a technical problem developed while the bridge was open for maritime traffic. During the process of closing the bridge, the system malfunctioned possibly due to a power grid outage.

Technicians worked for several days troubleshooting the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40828-causeway-bridge-open-for-motorized-traffic.html