: CBA staff to receive Vacation Allowance tomorrow. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The board of the Windward Islands Teachers' Union is pleased to announce that, following three days of meetings with our members who work for the Charlotte Brookson Academy, we have received a formal letter tonight from the Charlotte Brookson board of directors confirming that the payment of the vacation allowance has been transferred to all employees who are entitled to it. The funds for the Vacation Allowance were released late this afternoon.

Regarding the work permits, the CBA Board indicated that they are now awaiting the forms to pay for the permits owing to a miscommunication between them and ...



...



