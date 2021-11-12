CBCS Conference: Building Value with Emerging Technologies. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- On the 2nd of December, 2021, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), will be hosting the Building Value with Emerging Technologies Conference at the Simpson Bay Resort in Sint Maarten. During this event, several renowned speakers, such as Mr. Olivier Rikken (Partner and founder of Emerging Horizons), Mr. Rik Willard (Founder and Managing Director of Agentic), and Mr. Errol Cova (Head of the Expert Supervision Department and Chair of the Innovation Platform of the CBCS) will provide an insight into blockchain and other emerging technologies. Learn how the applicability of these technologies in the financial services ...



