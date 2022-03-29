CBCS leaves monetary policy stance unchanged. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) will maintain its current monetary policy stance given the present solid foreign exchange position and import coverage in the monetary union. Nevertheless, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBCS will continue to closely monitor the economic developments in the monetary union, in particular the key indicators for monetary policy, and if necessary, adjust the monetary policy stance.

Since the second half of 2021, the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten are showing signs of a recovery driven primarily by a strong rebound in tourism activities. Against this background, the CBCS currently projects that real ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40013-cbcs-leaves-monetary-policy-stance-unchanged.html