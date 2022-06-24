CBCS meets with stakeholders in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

~“Start of follow-up financial stability meetings”~

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- Following the publication of the CBCS’ Financial Stability Report (FSR) in May 2022, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) started the round of follow-up meetings with stakeholders in Sint Maarten. Meetings were held with the representative organizations of the banks and insurance companies and the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten, as well as the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, and the representatives of the Dutch government. The main subjects of the talks were the FSR and the intended implementation of a deposit guarantee scheme.

