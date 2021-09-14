CBCS network vulnerability likely due to remote working solution. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- According to a preliminary conclusion of the currently ongoing forensic investigation, the vulnerability that allowed hackers to gain access to the operational network of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) was caused by the remote working solution (VPN service). “However, it can currently be stated with a high degree of certainty that the CBCS does have access to all of its data and that the network has been secured through the mitigating measures taken—this, of course, keeping in mind that there is no such thing as 100% security,” said CBCS President Richard Doornbosch.

