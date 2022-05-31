CBCS Publishes Annual Report 2021 Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten ends 2021 with approximately NAf 2.9 million loss. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) closed 2021 with a loss of approximately NAf 2.9 million. This is an improvement of NAf 1 million compared to the result of 2020. The approximately NAf 2.9 million loss will be compensated by the remaining balance of the retained earnings of 2019. This can be concluded from the CBCS’s 2021 Annual Report, which was published today. In contrast to previous years, in which the institution’s financial report was often published together with the Annual Report, starting this year, a yearly financial report, entitled Annual Report 2021, will ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40532-cbcs-publishes-annual-report-2021-centrale-bank-van-curacao-en-sint-maarten-ends-2021-with-approximately-naf-2-9-million-loss.html