CBCS publishes report on Payments and Securities Clearing and Settlement Systems in Curaçao and Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:---The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is pleased to announce the publication of the Payments and Securities Clearing and Settlement Systems in Curaçao and Sint Maarten 2020 report, one of the first public documents in the series of Yellow Books. ‘The report outlines the main institutional aspects of the national financial market infrastructure, the main interbank clearing and settlement systems and the behavior of the main payment instruments used in Curaçao and Sint Maarten. It also provides a brief description of the securities exchange, trading, registry, clearing and settlement systems in the Monetary Union’, explains Mrs. Leila ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39028-cbcs-publishes-report-on-payments-and-securities-clearing-and-settlement-systems-in-curacao-and-sint-maarten.html