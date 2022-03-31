CBCS revises economic outlook High inflation to persist in 2022. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- According to Richard Doornbosch, President of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten are still expected to continue their recovery path in 2022 with economic activity accelerating in both countries. However, higher than initially projected inflation on the back of rising international commodity prices and continued supply chain bottlenecks has induced a downward revision of 0.5 percentage points to 6.1% for Curaçao and 0.3 percentage points to 14.3% for Sint Maarten.

Contrary to the December 2021 outlook that envisioned a decline of inflation across the monetary ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40038-cbcs-revises-economic-outlook-high-inflation-to-persist-in-2022.html