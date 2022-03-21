CBCS revokes suspension of dividend distribution financial institutions. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- As of March 21, 2022, financial institutions may once again submit approval requests for dividend payment for the financial year 2022. The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has decided to revoke the suspension of dividend distributions, given the recent developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, while considering the resilience of the financial institutions and the projected outlook.

In April 2020, the CBCS announced a temporary suspension of dividend distributions for financial institutions, by which the CBCS actively steered financial institutions towards creating additional buffers to withstand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial sector. The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39956-cbcs-revokes-suspension-of-dividend-distribution-financial-institutions.html