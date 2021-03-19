CCRIF Now Invites Applications for its Postgraduate Scholarship Programme | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:— CCRIF SPC now invites applications for scholarships under the CCRIF Scholarship Programme. These scholarships are open to Caribbean nationals who intend to pursue postgraduate studies at the master’s level in areas such as Disaster Risk Financing, Disaster Risk Management (DRM), Risk Management and Modelling, Climate Change/Climate Studies, Civil with Environmental/Climate Engineering, Actuarial Science, Meteorology, or an MBA with a major in risk management and/or insurance or a related field. These scholarships are tenable at select universities in the Caribbean and at universities in the USA, UK, and Canada and can be for either online or face-to-face ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37098-ccrif-now-invites-applications-for-its-postgraduate-scholarship-programme.html